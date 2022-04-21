Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $218,727.30 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 4,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $218,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,982,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,642,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $1,573,428.78.

On Thursday, April 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 13,668 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $711,829.44.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jack Nielsen sold 19,955 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $998,747.75.

On Thursday, April 7th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,266 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $264,616.50.

On Monday, April 4th, Jack Nielsen sold 1,027 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $51,350.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

HRMY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,366. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76 and a beta of 0.51. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.34.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 75.85% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 64,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

