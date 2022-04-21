Hasbro, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $88.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $81.16 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after acquiring an additional 896,250 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

