Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.
HAS opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $81.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.03%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after purchasing an additional 649,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after buying an additional 896,250 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after buying an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,763,000 after acquiring an additional 265,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
