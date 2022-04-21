Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hasbro (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
