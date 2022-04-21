Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ HAS opened at $88.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after buying an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,434,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,539,000 after purchasing an additional 896,250 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,313,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,763,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,249,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.