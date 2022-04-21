Haynes International (HAYN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Haynes International to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.43 million for the quarter. Haynes International had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 1.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect Haynes International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $560.85 million, a P/E ratio of 145.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.51. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Haynes International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 82,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Haynes International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Haynes International by 41.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

