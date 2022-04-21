Head-To-Head Comparison: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and TuSimple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25% TuSimple -11,702.17% -85.13% -59.23%

79.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and TuSimple’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.53 $9.52 million $0.01 2,111.11 TuSimple $6.26 million 382.91 -$732.67 million ($8.14) -1.33

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple. TuSimple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextGen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NextGen Healthcare and TuSimple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 1 3 3 0 2.29 TuSimple 0 1 12 0 2.92

NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. TuSimple has a consensus target price of $47.75, indicating a potential upside of 342.50%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats TuSimple on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions. It also provides population health solutions, consisting of NextGen Population Health Core, NextGen Population Health Value Management, and NextGen Population Health Patient Care Management; connected health solutions, comprising of NextGen Connect Integration Engine, NextGen Share, and NextGen Health Data Hub; and managed services, such as NextGen Managed Cloud Services and NextGen Revenue Cycle Management Services. . In addition, the company offers provides training, project management, functional and detailed specification preparation, configuration, testing, and installation services; and client and support services. Further, it provides consulting services, which include physician, professional, and technical consulting; assisting clients to optimize their staffing and software solutions; enhancing financial and clinical outcomes; achieving regulatory requirements; and meeting the requirements of healthcare reform. It serves managed service organizations, independent physician associations, accountable care organizations, veterans service organizations, dental service organizations, ambulatory care centers, and community health centers through a direct sales force and reseller channel. The company was formerly known as Quality Systems, Inc. and changed its name to NextGen Healthcare, Inc. in September 2018. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

