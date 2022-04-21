Head to Head Contrast: Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Bread Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Bread Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bread Financial and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bread Financial 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% Fiverr International -21.84% -14.47% -5.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bread Financial and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bread Financial $3.27 billion 0.90 $801.00 million $16.02 3.70 Fiverr International $297.66 million 7.21 -$65.01 million ($1.78) -32.79

Bread Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. Fiverr International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bread Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bread Financial and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bread Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fiverr International has a consensus target price of $155.75, indicating a potential upside of 166.83%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Bread Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Bread Financial has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bread Financial beats Fiverr International on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bread Financial (Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit. The company also manages and services the loans it originates for private label, co-brand, and general-purpose credit card programs and Bread BNPL (installment loans, split-pay) products; and provides marketing, and data and analytics services. In addition, it offers an enhanced digital suite that includes a unified software development kit, which provides access to its suite of products, as well as promotes credit payment options earlier in the shopping experience. Further, the company through Bread, a digital payments platform and robust suite of application programming interfaces allows merchants and partners to integrate online point-of-sale financing and other digital payment products, including installment and split-pay solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Data Systems Corporation and changed its name to Bread Financial Holdings Inc. in March 2022. Bread Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Fiverr International (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

