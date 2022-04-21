Head to Head Review: BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) vs. Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) and Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTCS and Backblaze, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Backblaze 0 0 6 0 3.00

BTCS presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.24%. Backblaze has a consensus target price of 24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.62%. Given Backblaze’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Backblaze is more favorable than BTCS.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and Backblaze’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -1,321.56% -197.18% -125.39% Backblaze N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Backblaze’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.21 million 40.35 -$16.05 million ($4.09) -0.95 Backblaze $67.48 million 4.58 -$21.70 million N/A N/A

BTCS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Backblaze.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.1% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Backblaze shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Backblaze beats BTCS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS (Get Rating)

BTCS Inc. focuses on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The company secures disruptive next-generation blockchains and operates validator nodes on various proof of stake-based blockchain networks. It also develops a proprietary Digital Asset Platform that allows users to evaluate their crypto portfolio holdings across multiple exchanges and chains on a single platform. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Backblaze (Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases. This service is offered as a consumption-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and serves use cases, including backups, multi-cloud, application development, and ransomware protection. In addition, the company offers Backblaze Computer Backup that automatically backs up data from laptops and desktops for businesses and individuals, which provides as a subscription-based Software-as-a-Service and serves use cases comprising computer backup, ransomware protection, theft and loss protection, and remote access. It serves the public cloud IaaS storage and Data-Protection-as-a-Service markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

