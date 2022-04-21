Head-To-Head Survey: DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Rating) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DATATRAK International and Pegasystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DATATRAK International $7.16 million 1.70 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -499.50 Pegasystems $1.21 billion 4.88 -$63.04 million ($0.80) -90.55

DATATRAK International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pegasystems. DATATRAK International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DATATRAK International and Pegasystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A Pegasystems 0 2 6 0 2.75

Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $129.89, suggesting a potential upside of 79.31%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Profitability

This table compares DATATRAK International and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09% Pegasystems -5.20% -16.51% -4.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.6% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pegasystems beats DATATRAK International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DATATRAK International (Get Rating)

DATATRAK International, Inc., a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates. The company also provides DATATRAK Clinical Consulting Services, such as training, support, learning center, Software as a Service hosting, standards, and trial design services. It serves contract research organizations, pharma and biotech companies, and clinical trial device companies. DATATRAK International, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

About Pegasystems (Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

