Head-To-Head Survey: StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) vs. Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global and StoneX Group are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Forge Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of StoneX Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of StoneX Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Forge Global and StoneX Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneX Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Forge Global has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneX Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and StoneX Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25% StoneX Group 0.29% 15.78% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Forge Global and StoneX Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A StoneX Group $42.53 billion 0.03 $116.30 million $6.80 10.81

StoneX Group has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Summary

StoneX Group beats Forge Global on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc. operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services. The company's Institutional segment provides equity trading services to institutional clients; and originates, structures, and places debt instruments in capital markets worldwide. Its services cover foreign securities, including unlisted American Depository Receipts, Global Depository Receipts, and foreign ordinary shares. This segment also operates as an institutional dealer in fixed income securities to serve asset managers, commercial bank trust and investment departments, broker-dealers, and insurance companies; engages in asset management business; and offers clearing and execution services in futures exchanges, brokerage foreign exchange services for the financial institutions and professional traders, and OTC products. The company's Retail segment provides trading services and solutions in the global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for differences; and wealth management and investment services, as well as offers physical gold and other precious metals in various forms and denominations through coininvest.com and silver-to-go.com. Its Global Payments segment provides foreign exchange and treasury services to banks and commercial businesses, charities, and non-governmental and government organizations; and payments services. The company was formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc. and changed its name to StoneX Group Inc. in July 2020. StoneX Group Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

