Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.2125 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Healthcare Services Group has a payout ratio of 101.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Services Group to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.0%.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Shares of HCSG traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,863. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,336,000 after purchasing an additional 225,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,357 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 102,711 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.