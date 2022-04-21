Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of HCSG opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

