Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) PT Raised to $20.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

HCSG stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after acquiring an additional 381,164 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,294,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

