HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.75 ($67.47).

Several research analysts recently commented on HLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

ETR:HLE opened at €59.45 ($63.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €44.24 ($47.57) and a one year high of €68.72 ($73.89). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

