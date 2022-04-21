HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.75 ($67.47).
Several research analysts recently commented on HLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, April 7th.
ETR:HLE opened at €59.45 ($63.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €44.24 ($47.57) and a one year high of €68.72 ($73.89). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75.
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.
Read More
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.