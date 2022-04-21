HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €75.71 ($81.41).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HFG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($94.62) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of HFG stock opened at €39.15 ($42.10) on Thursday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a 52-week high of €97.50 ($104.84). The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €42.19 and a 200-day moving average of €61.91.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.