Herc (NYSE:HRI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HRI traded down $8.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.17. 4,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,662. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.17. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.61. Herc has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $203.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Get Herc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Herc by 279.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Herc by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Herc by 624.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.