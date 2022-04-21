Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

HT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.49. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 129,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 88,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,617 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,188,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

