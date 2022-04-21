Hershey (HSY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter. Hershey has set its FY22 guidance at $7.84-$7.98 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hershey to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $229.68 on Thursday. Hershey has a 12-month low of $157.94 and a 12-month high of $231.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,025,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock valued at $207,120,300. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

