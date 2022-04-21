HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

HighPeak Energy stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. HighPeak Energy has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.78.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 483.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

