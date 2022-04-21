Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE:HTH traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 215,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,651. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.37.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Hilltop had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $389.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilltop will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilltop by 13.6% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 141,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 247,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Hilltop by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $23,829,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

