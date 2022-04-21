HNI (HNI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

HNI opened at $37.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.93. HNI has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $282,050 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,274,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,952,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,369,000 after acquiring an additional 99,185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

