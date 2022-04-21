Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on HCHDF shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.09) to GBX 376 ($4.89) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

