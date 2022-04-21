Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HMCBF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

HMCBF stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

