Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) to announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.67 on Thursday, hitting $200.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,426. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Honeywell International (HON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.