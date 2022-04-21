Hope Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 47,899 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,726,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 187,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.
About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)
Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
