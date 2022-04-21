Hope Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,216,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,579,000 after buying an additional 47,899 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,192,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,726,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,402,000 after buying an additional 187,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp (Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.