Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) recently:

4/19/2022 – Horizon Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/11/2022 – Horizon Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/1/2022 – Horizon Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

3/31/2022 – Horizon Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10. The stock has a market cap of $823.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the period. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

