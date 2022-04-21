HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €146.00 ($156.99) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

ETR HBH opened at €116.50 ($125.27) on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €77.00 ($82.80) and a twelve month high of €140.10 ($150.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €118.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of €119.24.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

