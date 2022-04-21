Hub Group (HUBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Hub Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.900-$6.300 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.90-$6.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hub Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

About Hub Group (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

