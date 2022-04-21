Hudbay Minerals Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $425.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is an increase from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

