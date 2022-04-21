Hudbay Minerals Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million.

HBM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.72.

HBM opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -7.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.31. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

