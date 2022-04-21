Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at CSFB

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,129. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.70 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

