Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Credit Suisse Group

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.01.
Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.61 on Thursday, hitting C$8.71. 2,118,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$11.62. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -7.41.
Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
