Humana Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.
Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $27.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
Shares of HUM stock opened at $465.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.06. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
