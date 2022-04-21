Humana Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.7875 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Humana has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Humana to earn $27.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock opened at $465.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.06. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.