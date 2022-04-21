Hunting (LON:HTG) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.92) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293 ($3.81).

Get Hunting alerts:

HTG opened at GBX 293 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £483.27 million and a PE ratio of -7.24. Hunting has a twelve month low of GBX 142.80 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.50 ($4.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 290.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

In other Hunting news, insider Bruce Ferguson sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.27), for a total value of £31,537.20 ($41,032.01).

About Hunting (Get Rating)

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.