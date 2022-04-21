Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

Huntington Bancshares has a payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,346,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,276,000 after purchasing an additional 174,464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,606,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,295 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 803,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,956 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 261,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

