Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,912,802. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 24,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

