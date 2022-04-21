Huntsman (HUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $35.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.93%.

Huntsman declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

