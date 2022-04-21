Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hydro One to an “underperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CSFB downgraded Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.96.

TSE:H traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$35.27. The company had a trading volume of 449,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,120. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$35.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.93. The company has a market cap of C$21.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.6909746 earnings per share for the current year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

