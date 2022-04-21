IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for IAMGOLD in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the mining company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 480,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the CÃ´tÃ© gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

