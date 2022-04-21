ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group is a global specialty minerals company. They extract potash, phosphate, bromine, magnesium and certain other minerals in Israel, potash and salt in Spain, Polysulphate(TM), salt, and certain other minerals in the United Kingdom and phosphate in China, pursuant to concessions and permits in those countries. “

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 612,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,710. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 1,731.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714,547 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,095,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448,184 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,018,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,850,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 918,030 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICL Group (ICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.