IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Financial Survey

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media 8.05% 16.04% 9.90% theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,125.66%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IDW Media and theglobe.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its stock price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and theglobe.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $32.42 million 0.66 -$5.39 million $0.25 6.92 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A

theglobe.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IDW Media.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.6% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDW Media beats theglobe.com on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media (Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About theglobe.com (Get Rating)

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

