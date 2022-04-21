IMAX (IMAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.16 million. On average, analysts expect IMAX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IMAX alerts:

NYSE:IMAX opened at $16.57 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.61, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

In other IMAX news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in IMAX by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IMAX by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in IMAX by 37.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.