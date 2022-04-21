Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

INGR opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

