Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INBX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. Inhibrx has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.04.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Inhibrx will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

