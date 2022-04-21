Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

IPHA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Innate Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPHA. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the third quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innate Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

