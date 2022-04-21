Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR):

4/19/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/11/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/5/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

4/1/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

3/25/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/25/2022 – Innovative Industrial Properties was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $5.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.74. The stock had a trading volume of 385,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,536. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.89 and a fifty-two week high of $288.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.51%.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

