Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,999,950.00 in Stock

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 1,355,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,174,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,403,458.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:INZY traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.92. 968,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,978. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $116.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.54. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on INZY. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,344,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,801 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,599,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 131,200 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,816 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,717,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

