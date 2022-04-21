Insider Buying: AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) Director Edward B. Cloues II bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $18,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,257.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AXR traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959. AMREP Co. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMREP Co. ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) by 136.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of AMREP worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. It operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2021, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

