Insider Buying: ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Insider Acquires 9,119 Shares of Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $21,064.89. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,180,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,036,305.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 17,410 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,565.30.

On Monday, April 11th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 4,655 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $10,753.05.

On Friday, April 8th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 30,660 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $70,824.60.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 26,806 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80.

On Monday, April 4th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92.

ABIO stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.46. 370,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.41.

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Minerva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the third quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

