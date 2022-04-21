Insider Buying: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $135,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00.

On Thursday, March 31st, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $57,960.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $133,750.00.

Shares of AC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.70. 238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 282.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $555,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 205.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

